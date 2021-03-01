KWB Wealth Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.02. 10,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,066. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

