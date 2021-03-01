KWB Wealth Makes New $50.35 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,464,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,352,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,788,000 after acquiring an additional 218,753 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,021. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

