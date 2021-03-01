KWB Wealth Makes New $203,000 Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $91.93. 2,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,024. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

