KWB Wealth Invests $5.62 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.