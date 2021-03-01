KWB Wealth Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $477,830.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,050.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,236 shares of company stock worth $29,437,631 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.71. 36,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

