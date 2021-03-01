Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Monday. Kungsleden AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

