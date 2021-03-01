KuCoin Token Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00009790 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $380.22 million and approximately $31.74 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00754694 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041392 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.