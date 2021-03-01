Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kraton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $37.19 on Monday. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.