Korea Investment CORP Purchases 252,506 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,796 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,506 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.39% of Xilinx worth $136,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Xilinx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

