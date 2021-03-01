Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 1.35% of Owens Corning worth $110,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,484. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

