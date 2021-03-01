Korea Investment CORP Has $396.50 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.36% of BlackRock worth $396,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $20.52 on Monday, reaching $715.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,762. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $727.45 and a 200-day moving average of $657.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

