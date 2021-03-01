Korea Investment CORP Has $264.28 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,440 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $264,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.21. 66,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

