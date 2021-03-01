Korea Investment CORP Has $121.52 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,112 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Express were worth $121,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Express by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

