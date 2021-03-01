Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $16.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $753.64. 9,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,139. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

