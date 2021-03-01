Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Up 1,177.6% in February

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a growth of 1,177.6% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

KSMT stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.