Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

