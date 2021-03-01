Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

