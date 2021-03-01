Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after buying an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,045,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

