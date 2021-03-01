Keybank National Association OH Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

