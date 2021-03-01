Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

