Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Square were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $230.03 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

