Keybank National Association OH Buys 38 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $648.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.26 and a 200 day moving average of $740.15. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.