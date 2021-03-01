Keybank National Association OH Buys 27,303 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

