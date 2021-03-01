Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

