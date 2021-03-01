Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

