Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.