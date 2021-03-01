Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Down to $55.88

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.88, but opened at $51.37. Kaman shares last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 10,009 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 302,497 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.