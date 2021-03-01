K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s (KNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.