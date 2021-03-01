JUST (JST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182.24 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. JUST has a market capitalization of $106.73 million and approximately $182.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

