Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Zendesk comprises about 3.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $169,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

