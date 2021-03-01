Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes $472,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

