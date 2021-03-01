Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

FEYE opened at $19.32 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

