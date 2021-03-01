Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 75,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.78 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

