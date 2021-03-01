Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.28 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

VRSK stock opened at $165.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

