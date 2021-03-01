Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

DraftKings stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

