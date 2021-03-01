Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
JUMSF remained flat at $$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
About Jumbo
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.