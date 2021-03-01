Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JUMSF remained flat at $$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

