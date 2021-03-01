JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $47.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.31.

PDC Energy stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

