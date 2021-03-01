Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 380140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Joules Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.15.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.