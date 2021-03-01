Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

