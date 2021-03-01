Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $574,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

