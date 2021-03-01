Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

