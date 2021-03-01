Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,724 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. NIKE makes up about 0.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $138.08. 81,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

