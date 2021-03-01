Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $31.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $707.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522,457. The stock has a market cap of $678.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

