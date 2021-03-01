JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JKS traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

