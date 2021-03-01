JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

DOV stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

