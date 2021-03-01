JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. 147,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

