JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,209 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. 12,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

