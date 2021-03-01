JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,487. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

