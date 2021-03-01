JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $7.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.84. 24,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,838. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

