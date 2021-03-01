Jeffrey A. Pontius Sells 49,900 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$139,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,847,466 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,904.80.

TSE KOR opened at C$2.41 on Monday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$305.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

